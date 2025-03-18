Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 489 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,434,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $895,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 39,362 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

