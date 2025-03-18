Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $390,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average is $58.20. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $64.25.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

