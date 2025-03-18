Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $411,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

