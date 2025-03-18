Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $417,000 Position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIVI. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 524.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

