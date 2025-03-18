Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $457,000 Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RA. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 45.8% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.52%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,281.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

