Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $523,000 Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 58,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 120,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 11.5 %

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.