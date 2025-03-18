Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $549,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,174 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,569,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,153 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,419,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,015 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,768,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,215 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,474,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,559 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

