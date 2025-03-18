Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073,915 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 647.7% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 843,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after acquiring an additional 730,361 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,589,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 139.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 234,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,592,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after acquiring an additional 182,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.84.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

