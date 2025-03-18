Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Intapp were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Intapp in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTA. Barclays boosted their target price on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.41. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 33,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,287,014.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,258,576 shares in the company, valued at $361,947,786.08. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $1,237,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 828,197 shares in the company, valued at $51,223,984.45. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,461 shares of company stock worth $10,300,656 over the last three months. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

