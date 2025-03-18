Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $60,000 in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in CommScope by 415.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 151,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CommScope by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 542,794 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,623,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CommScope by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,588,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after buying an additional 387,466 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

CommScope Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

