Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.45.

LSTR stock opened at $150.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $147.59 and a one year high of $196.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.68.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

