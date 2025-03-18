Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after acquiring an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,923,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 4,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,012,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,479,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $234.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $654.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

