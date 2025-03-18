Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $970,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 708.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 432,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 93,904 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 422.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,252,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,410 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LI. HSBC set a $38.50 price objective on shares of Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $35.77.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

