Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 72,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,449 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,727. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $119.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.