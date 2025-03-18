Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 20,544.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Mativ were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mativ by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mativ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mativ by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 187,970 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mativ by 12.2% in the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,397,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mativ in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MATV opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $335.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $19.96.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $458.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.70 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Mativ’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

