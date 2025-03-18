Mayport LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mayport LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,359,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $635,945,000 after purchasing an additional 40,752 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 569,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $5,792,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $164.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.08 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.05 and its 200-day moving average is $176.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total value of $5,374,012.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 272,466 shares in the company, valued at $50,376,238.74. This trade represents a 9.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $262,040.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,445.55. This represents a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,048 shares of company stock worth $17,374,274 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

