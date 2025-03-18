Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2,199.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,008,000 after purchasing an additional 292,317 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $43,147,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,029,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,365,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 347,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 148,898 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $43,607.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,789.63. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.51 per share, for a total transaction of $819,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 811,192 shares in the company, valued at $60,441,915.92. This represents a 1.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,683 shares of company stock valued at $122,547. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 0.3 %

MTH stock opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.92.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.17. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

