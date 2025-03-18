Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 194.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,361 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.05% of Newell Brands worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWL. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at $94,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. Truist Financial upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

