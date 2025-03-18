Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi increased its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Nova were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nova by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Nova in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nova during the 4th quarter worth $6,541,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Nova by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nova by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.83.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $206.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.11. Nova Ltd. has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $289.90.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.04). Nova had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $194.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

