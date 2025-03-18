NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC cut their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $119.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.24. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,449 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,727. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

