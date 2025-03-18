OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $85.69 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 370,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,686,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of OFI Invest Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $45,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE JPM opened at $234.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $654.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

