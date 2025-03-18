OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $58.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 98.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

