Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 942,808 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $157,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Oracle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 262,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $43,778,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 40,266 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $430.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.95.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $194.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.71.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $64,050,487.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,565,931.52. The trade was a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

