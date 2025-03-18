Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,048,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $26,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Perrigo by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Perrigo by 25.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. Piper Sandler lowered Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -92.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $214,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,795.04. The trade was a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

