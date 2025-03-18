PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,733 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.88 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

