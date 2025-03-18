PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 756 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 93.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,520.18. This trade represents a 65.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $136.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average of $114.34.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.