PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $716,000 Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,005 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.97. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

