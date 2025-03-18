PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $878,000 Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $230,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 180,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,804,540.78. This represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $238,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,762,865.20. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,112,632 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $191.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.39, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

