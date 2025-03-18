PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $955,000 Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 128.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,004,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,258,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5,046.0% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 184,987 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,548,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,302,000 after purchasing an additional 102,970 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.36. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $59.98 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.