PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.69.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $316.70 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.32 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.06 and a 200-day moving average of $310.37.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

