PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.2% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 27,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.87. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $44.35.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

