PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,004 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the third quarter valued at $250,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Standex International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,849,000 after buying an additional 23,786 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standex International Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE SXI opened at $174.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.65 and its 200 day moving average is $187.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $154.45 and a 1 year high of $212.66.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SXI

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.