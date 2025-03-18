PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 11,320 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

