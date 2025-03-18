PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 535.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 68.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $2,155,077.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,333.42. The trade was a 49.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,760.04. This trade represents a 31.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AEIS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.56.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $107.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.60 and a 200-day moving average of $112.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.12 and a 52-week high of $132.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

