PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRAA. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $28.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.64.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $293.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.