Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,184 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Citizens Jmp downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

