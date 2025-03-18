Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 224,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,144,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 38,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,453,000 after purchasing an additional 49,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,648. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $551.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $612.14 and a 200-day moving average of $567.52. The company has a market cap of $172.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.41 and a 1 year high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

