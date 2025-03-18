Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

