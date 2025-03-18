Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $4.18 Million in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.38. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

