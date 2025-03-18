Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,188 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $107.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.88. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $141.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.68%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

