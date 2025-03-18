Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 59,668 iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $643,000. SMART Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,249,900.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 49,996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.80. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $85.39.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

