Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 168,547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 221,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 986,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 399,007 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

