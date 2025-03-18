Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRPT opened at $101.35 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.06 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.41.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

