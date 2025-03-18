Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 918,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CII. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 13,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $330,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

CII opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

