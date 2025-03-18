Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 365,439 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 365,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FDEC opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

