Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $17.09 Million in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,242,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 448.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 39,171 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,760,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,281,000. Finally, Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $870,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

SPHB stock opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $75.86 and a 52 week high of $96.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average is $89.43. The firm has a market cap of $268.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

