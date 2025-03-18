Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $17.97 Million in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 254,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,974,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $75.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.05.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

