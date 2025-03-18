Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $16.98 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 633,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,984,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 88,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 77,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYZ opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

