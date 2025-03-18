Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 485,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,468,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 126,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 28,933 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FICS opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $180.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.84.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

