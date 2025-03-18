Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 869,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,407,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSIG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

FSIG opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

